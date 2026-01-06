5-year-old falls into open drain near GIFT City, dies

Gandhinagar, Jan 6 (PTI) A five-year-old boy died after falling into an open gutter while playing near GIFT City here on Tuesday evening, police said.

The incident occurred at around 5.10 pm in Labour Colony, said Assistant Sub-Inspector Shafiq Ahmad.

Several construction projects are underway in the area and labourers working there live in nearby settlements.

Harsh Rajkumar Ram, whose parents hail from Jharkhand, fell and drowned in the open drain, around 10 feet deep, while playing with his friends, the official said.

A fire services personnel climbed down using a rope and rescued the child, said GIFT City chief fire officer Amar Pandey.

He was rushed to the Gandhinagar Civil Hospital, where doctors administered him CPR but his life could not be saved.

An investigation is underway, said sub-inspector Ahmad. PTI KVM PD KRK