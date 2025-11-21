5-year-old girl abducted from UP's Vrindavan recovered, kidnapper arrested

Mathura, Nov 21 (PTI) A five-year-old girl, who was abducted from an ashram in Vrindavan a week ago, has been recovered from Jhansi and her kidnapper arrested, police said on Friday.

On November 12, Sonia along with her daughter Jaya had gone to Gauri Gopal Ashram to attend a religious event, the police said.

"As soon as the mother looked away, a man wrapped in a blanket allegedly took the child outside the ashram and left with her in an auto-rickshaw," the CO said, adding that upon not finding her daughter, Sonia raised an alarm and informed the police.

CCTV footage from the ashram showed the man walking away with the girl, the CO added.

The police said they identified the accused through the footage and began tracking him. Once he was traced to Jhansi, a team was dispatched on Thursday, and the girl was rescued while the kidnapper was taken into custody.

The child, who has now been handed over to her family, told police she had been beaten several times and denied food by the accused.

Injury marks were found on her body, and she appeared extremely frightened. Police said legal proceedings against the arrested man are underway. PTI COR KIS SHS SHS