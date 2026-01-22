5-year-old girl among three Delhi tourists killed in road accident in Himachal's Kullu

Shimla, Jan 22(PTI) Three tourists from Delhi, including a five-year-old girl, were killed and three were injured in Kullu on Thursday when the driver of their car allegedly lost control and the vehicle rammed into a pole and then crashed into a parapet on the road, police said.

The accident took place near Babeli, around 10 km from Kullu town while the group was returning from Manali.

Three occupants died on the spot, while the remaining three injured were rescued by a police team and rushed to Civil Hospital, Kullu, where they are undergoing treatment, the police said.

Five-year-old Devisha, Sakshi (26) and Soniya (40) died in the accident. The bodies deceased were also taken to the hospital for post-mortem examination. Sachin, Sahil and Anamika, also from Delhi, were injured in the accident.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Kullu Madan Lal said a case has been registered on the matter and further investigation is underway.