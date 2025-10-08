5-year-old girl drowns in canal in Kolkata's Keshtopur

Kolkata, Oct 8 (PTI) A five-year-old girl drowned in a canal in Kolkata's Kestopur area on Wednesday, police said.

Two children went to the Bagjola-Kestopur canal to bathe when the incident happened, they said.

The other child was rescued and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital, they added.

The deceased was identified as Ritu Kanai, a resident of Chandipur, and the one in the hospital is Priyanshu Kumar (12), police said.

"Hearing their cries for help, locals rushed to the spot and managed to rescue Priyanshu. However, Ritu drowned," an officer of the New Town police station said.

Ritu's body was fished out of the canal after an hour-long search, he said. PTI SCH SOM