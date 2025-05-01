5-year-old girl killed, younger sister injured in road accident in Thane city

Thane, May 1 (PTI) A five-year-old girl was killed and her younger sister seriously injured when a speeding car hit them in Thane city's Naupada locality, police said on Thursday.

The accident took place on Wednesday night when the siblings, residents of the Louiswadi area, had gone to a shop near their home to buy some food item, they said.

A speeding car knocked them down when they were returning home and drove away. The deceased was identified as Laxmi Gopal Kale, while her sister Gangubai (3) was injured in the accident and admitted to a local hospital, said the police.

An officer with the Naupada police station said based on a complaint lodged by the grandmother of the siblings, they have registered an FIR under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act against the unidentified car driver the police said. PTI COR RSY