5-year-old girl raped by her uncle in Rajasthan's Tonk

Jaipur, Nov 24 (PTI) A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her uncle in Rajasthan's Tonk district, police said, adding that the accused was arrested. The incident happened on Wednesday night when accused Shivraj Bairwa (22) had come to attend a marriage function. He lured the minor girl and took her to the rooftop where he allegedly raped her, police said. "The statement of the victim has been recorded and a medical examination has been conducted. The accused has been arrested," Tonk SP Rajarshi Raj Verma said. Police said that the family members found her on the rooftop where she shared her ordeal. The victim is undergoing treatment at a government hospital. PTI AG MNK MNK MNK