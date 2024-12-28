5-year-old girl raped by kin in UP's Shravasti

Shravasti (UP), Dec 28 (PTI) A man has been booked for allegedly raping his 5-year-old niece in a village here, police said on Saturday.

According to police, the incident occurred on Friday when the girl had gone to school.

The accused, the victim's uncle, reportedly lured her, took her behind the Anganwadi and raped her. Later, the school staff spotted the injured girl and brought her home, police said.

The girl's parents informed the police who admitted her to a district hospital where she is undergoing treatment. Based on her mother's complaint, an FIR has been registered for rape and sections under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, they said.

Teams have been deployed to arrest the accused. Further investigation is underway, they added. HIG HIG