5-year-old girl raped by minor boy in UP

Maharajganj (UP), Jan 3 (PTI) A 5-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 13-year-old boy residing in her neighbourhood in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening in a village under the jurisdiction of Brijmanganj police station.

The accused has been apprehended, said Atish Kumar Singh, Additional Superintendent of Police of Maharajganj.

The girl was playing outside her house when the minor boy, who lives nearby, took her to his place and allegedly raped her, Singh said.

The girl's family lodged a police complaint after she narrated her ordeal to them. The victim has been sent for a medical examination, Singh added. PTI COR NAV ARD ARD