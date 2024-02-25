5-year-old moves court seeking removal of liquor shop near school

Prayagraj (UP), Feb 24 (PTI) A five-year-old student from Kanpur has filed a Public Interest Litigation in the Allahabad High Court seeking the removal of a liquor shop from near his school.

Advertisment

The HC Friday asked the state government counsel to seek a response from the authorities as to why the licence of the liquor shop in Kanpur Nagar was being renewed even after the school came into existence in the vicinity.

A division bench comprising Justice Manoj Kumar Gupta and Justice Kshitij Shailendra directed to list the PIL on March 13 for next hearing.

In the PIL, the petitioner, a student of a private school in the Azad Nagar of Kanpur Nagar, has alleged that there is a liquor shop near his school and often people create a ruckus there after consuming alcohol. PTI COR RAJ TIR TIR