5 years after death of Transport constable, Delhi LG approves Rs 20 lakh ex-gratia

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) The Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena on Friday approved Rs 20 lakh in financial aid from the LG/CM Relief Fund to the kin of the late Transport Foot constable Jaipal, who lost his life in 2017, a Raj Niwas officials said. Jaipal, an ex-serviceman, was deployed on a contractual basis with the Transport Department’s Enforcement Wing and died in an accident on June 22, 2017, while on his way to join his team near Mukarba Chowk for field duty, an official statement said. The payment of financial assistance will be granted to Sunita Devi, Late Jaipal's wife, after this case had been pending before the Transport Department, GNCTD, for more than five years, it said. According to the statement, while approving the grant, LG Saxena expressed strong displeasure at the Transport Department’s delayed processing of Jaipal’s case and called for more efficient and timely handling of such sensitive matters in the future. The financial relief aligns with past precedents where five other contractual constables, who also lost their lives in the line of duty between 2016 and 2020, received a similar compensation, it added. PTI MHS HIG HIG