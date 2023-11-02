5 years of Gehlot govt marked with tears of farmers, screams of women: Raje

Jodhpur, Nov 2 (PTI) Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Thursday alleged that the Congress government snatched much from the people of the state and returned too little.

She also termed the reliefs provided by the state government a "drama".

Raje said this while addressing a meeting in Bali constituency of Pali district during the nomination filing of BJP's Pushpendra Singh Ranawat.

"All during its tenure, the Congress has given wounds to the people. Now it is handing out reliefs towards the end of its rule, which is nothing but a drama. This government is opening its coffers, which is just a farce," she said.

Raje reached Quila Ground of Bali at 1 pm on Thursday in her helicopter.

Training guns on the state government, Raje said the Congress is showing "false" dreams to the people, who understand this game.

"People know the truth of these last moment reliefs very well. The five years of this government are black chapters which had the tears of farmers, screams of women, persecution of Dalits and despair of youth," Raje said.

She also held the Congress government responsible for suspending all the schemes rolled out by her during her previous government.

The Rajasthan assembly elections are scheduled to be held on November 25. PTI COR CK