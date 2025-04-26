5 youths held for planning armed robbery in Gurugram

Gurugram, Apr 26 (PTI) Police have arrested five people with illegal weapons for allegedly plotting a robbery, officials said Saturday.

According to police, they received a tip-off regarding some youths who were planning an armed robbery. They were staying in a room on Old Sohna-Tauru road.

A police team led by Inspector Satyaprakash, in charge of the Crime unit, Sohna, conducted a raid at the spot and arrested the five youths identified as Javed, Mohammad Kaif, Abhishek Soni, Jasim and Shahid.

"During police interrogation, the accused revealed that they had committed six robberies in Gurugram and one in Nuh. On perusal of the criminal records, it was found that Jaseem has a case registered against him under the Arms Act in Faridabad and accused Shahid has a case registered against him in connection with a theft in Faridabad," police said.

Police recovered one illegal pistol with a cartridge, one iron rod, five bikes and a torch from their possession. Further investigation is underway, police added. PTI COR HIG HIG