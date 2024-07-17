5-yr-old boy among 2 killed in road crash in Punjab's Phagwara

Phagwara, Jul 17 (PTI) A man and his five-year-old nephew died when the motorcycle they were riding rammed into a stationary truck on a highway here on Wednesday, police said.

Two members of the same family who were travelling with them suffered injuries in the accident that took place near a food outlet on the national highway here, they said.

The deceased were identified as Mani Rattu (35) and his nephew Vinay Rattu (5), the police said.

Rattu's two other relatives, including a minor girl, suffered serious injuries and were admitted to a hospital here, said Lehmber Ram, Senior Medical Officer of the local civil hospital.

The victims hailed from Kariana village near Phillaur, he said.

The police said further investigation in the matter was underway.