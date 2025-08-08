50 bags of cannabis seized, 2 people arrested in Assam's Cachar

Guwahati, Aug 8 (PTI) Two people were arrested after 50 bags of cannabis were seized from their vehicle by police in Assam's Cachar district on Friday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said here.

Acting on intelligence inputs, an operation was launched, and police intercepted a vehicle from a neighbouring state, recovering 50 kgs of cannabis.

''Stride against drugs continues. Two people have been arrested, who will experience a different high now. Kudos @assampolice'', the chief minister posted on X.

The value of the seized drugs is yet to be ascertained, and necessary legal procedure has already been initiated. Cannabis is illegal in India under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, with certain exceptions for medical use, scientific research, and traditional preparations like 'bhang'. PTI DG DG RG