50 COVID-19 cases recorded in Chhattisgarh so far

Raipur, Jun 6 (PTI) Chhattisgarh has recorded 50 cases of COVID-19 after recent screening of people which was undertaken following an uptick in patients of the viral infection in other parts of the country, officials said on Friday.

A total of 1,183 people have been screened for COVID-19 in Chhattisgarh (after a new variant of infection was reported in the country) so far. Of these, 50 people tested positive for the infection, a statement issued by the public relations department official said.

Most of them have shown common influenza-like symptoms such as mild fever, cold and cough or sore throat, it said.

According to health authorities, there has been no need for hospitalization and the condition of patients remains stable, the release said.

Health department officials said they have taken all necessary steps to prevent the spread of the infection.

People who came in contact with infected patients are being identified and their swab samples taken for testing. Besides, a survey was conducted by health department teams in residential areas from where positive cases were reported, they said.

On June 5, a mock drill was conducted in hospitals across the state to test preparedness for prevention and treatment of COVID-19 patients. During the exercise, arrangements of all districts were reviewed and necessary instructions given to deal with the infection, said the statement.

State Health Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal has asked Chief Medical and Health Officers, Civil Surgeons and hospitals attached with medical colleges to closely monitor the situation and take necessary steps, it added.