50 crore saplings will be planted in Rajasthan in next five years: CM Sharma

Jaipur, Aug 7 (PTI) About 50 crore saplings will be planted in Rajasthan in the next five years, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma announced on Wednesday.

He said the state government is fulfilling every promise made in the BJP's 'Sankalp Patra'.

Sharma was addressing the 75th state-level forest festival at Gadota in Dudu on the occasion of Hariyali Teej.

He said that inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's environment protection, the state government has pledged to plant seven crore saplings by starting the 'Mukhyamantri Vriksharopan Maha Abhiyan' this year. The government is making every possible effort to make this campaign successful.

He said that under this campaign, 50 crore saplings will be planted in the next five years. The protection and care of the planted saplings will also be ensured to make them grow.

He said that technical assistance is also being provided to various departments, non-governmental organisations, gram panchayats, urban bodies and the general public of the state by providing saplings, so that tree plantation can gain momentum. PTI AG MNK MNK