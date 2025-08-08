50 Delhi sanitation workers, their spouses to be special guests at Red Fort I-Day ceremony

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) Fifty of Delhi’s better-performing Swachhta Karamcharis, along with their spouses, will attend the Independence Day ceremony at the Red Fort this year as special guests, officials said on Friday.

Each zonal office has been asked to submit the names of five sanitation workers — three women and two men — along with their spouses from their respective area to the Ministry of Defence.

The selected workers are to be chosen from among the better performers in each zone, and their details are to be sent to the DEMS headquarters, according to the order accessed by PTI.

“The MCD’s Department of Environment Management Services (DEMS) has asked for the names of five sanitation workers — three women and two men — along with their spouses from each zone,” the order reads.

The civic body has also instructed zones to nominate one sanitation cadre officer, not below the rank of sanitary inspector, to accompany the group.

“These invitations are a way to honour the dedication and hard work of Swachhta Karamcharis,” a senior MCD official told to PTI.

These workers are respected for their role in maintaining cleanliness, which is among the greatest contributions to society. Recognising their efforts motivates them to continue their work with sincerity and inspires others to step forward, he said.

He added that the civic body has over 60,000 sanitation workers, and the initiative will encourage more people to take pride in cleanliness work and inspire others to join in keeping the city clean.