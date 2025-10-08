50 kanals of land retrieved in anti-encroachment drive in Jammu

Jammu, Oct 8 (PTI) In a major anti-encroachment drive, the Jammu Development Authority (JDA) on Wednesday retrieved 50 kanals (two-and-a-half hectares) of prime land near here, an official spokesperson said.

He said three illegal structures and two plinths were also demolished during the drive which was carried out at Kore Jagir in Nagrota area along Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

A signboard indicating JDA ownership has been installed on the retrieved patch to prevent any future encroachment, the spokesperson said.

He said the drive was conducted under directions of JDA Vice Chairman Rupesh Kumar as part of the larger campaign to remove unauthorized constructions and encroachments from JDA land across the Jammu region.

The JDA has also intensified action against under-construction illegal structures throughout the city to ensure strict enforcement of land and building regulations, the spokesperson said.