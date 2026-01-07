50 pc of global aviation emissions could be reduced through efficiency-boosting strategies: Study

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) Up to 50 per cent of emissions from global aviation could be reduced through three efficiency-boosting strategies -- flying only the most fuel-efficient aircraft, switching to all-economy layouts, and increasing passenger loads, according to a study.

The analysis, published in the journal Communications Earth and Environment, also suggests an 11 per cent reduction in aviation emissions can be achieved immediately through deploying the most efficient aircraft that airlines already have more strategically on routes they already fly.

"Our results clearly show that efficiency-focused policy could swiftly reduce aviation emissions by more than half, without reducing flight numbers or waiting for future fuels. These are tools that we can use right now," co-author Milan Klower, from the University of Oxford's department of physics, said.

Researchers analysed more than 27 million commercial flights in 2023, covering 26,000 city pairs and nearly 3.5 billion passengers.

Globally, average aviation emissions were 84.4 grams of carbon dioxide per kilometre for each paying passenger in 2023, with some air routes producing up to 900 grams of carbon dioxide per kilometre for each paying passenger -- almost 30 times the most efficient, the study found.

Model of an aircraft alone was found to make a significant difference, with emissions ranging 60-360 grams of carbon dioxide per kilometre for each passenger.

Replacing all aircrafts with the most efficient models -- the Boeing 787-9 for long-haul and the Airbus A321neo for short and medium-haul -- would result in fuel savings of 25-28 per cent, the researchers said.

They added that business and first-class seats are up to five times more carbon dioxide-intense, compared to economy class seats.

Increasing passenger numbers to the maximum seating configuration for the most efficient aircraft would reduce emissions by 22-57 per cent, the team said.

The analysis found that in 2023, passenger occupancy in an aircraft ranged 20-100 per cent, with an average of 79 per cent, while suggesting that accommodating passengers to 95 per cent occupancy would reduce emissions by a further 16 per cent.

"Operating all routes at their demonstrated optimum could cut emissions by 10.7 per cent. A theoretical 50 per cent reduction is possible with the most efficient aircraft, all-economy layouts, and 95 per cent load factors," the authors wrote.

Klower said, "While economically and practically unfeasible to replace all older aircraft short term, this analysis shows the potential more efficient aircraft have in comparison to other efficiency gains." "Realistically, this would be a long-term transition -- one that could be promoted by policies that reward efficiency, so that the most efficient aircraft are favoured whenever replacement decisions are made," the co-author said. PTI KRS KRS MAH MAH