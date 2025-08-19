50 people shifted from flood-prone areas in Faridabad as Yamuna level rises

Faridabad, Aug 19 (PTI) Faridabad police and the district administration team on Tuesday shifted more than 50 people from flood-prone areas, Shiv Enclave Part 2 and Basantpur, and took them to rescue camps, officials said.

The water level of the Yamuna in Faridabad has increased due to the release of water into the Yamuna from Delhi's Okhla Barrage, which has led to waterlogging in the low-lying areas, they said.

The Ballabhgarh DCP said village heads have been informed that there was a possibility that the water level would rise further and people living near the river would need to be evacuated.

DC Vikram Singh said the district administration is in alert mode and villages near the Yamuna are being monitored.

"The administration has deployed SDRF and NCC teams on the ground, which are continuously carrying out relief and rescue operations to deal with any disaster situation. Many people have been shifted to safer places between last night and this morning," the DC said.

"Keeping in mind the emergency situation, two government schools and a community centre have been identified as safe houses, where arrangements have been made to provide accommodation, food and essential facilities to the villagers," he added.

Singh assured that the district administration is fully prepared to deal with every situation and all the teams are working diligently around the clock for relief and rescue operations.