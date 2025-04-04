Kerala: 50 persons embroiled in land disputes join BJP hours after Waqf Bill passed

Kochi: Hours after Parliament passed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 50 persons embroiled in land disputes in Kerala's Munambam joined the BJP on Friday in the presence state party's state chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar and other NDA leaders.

They took the party membership when the NDA leaders led by Chandrasekhar, visited Munambam residents on Friday and assured them that the BJP-led alliance would support them until they secure their revenue rights.

The residents, strongly supported by the Catholic Church, have been protesting for the past 174 days for revenue rights over their properties, allegedly claimed by the Waqf Board.

They are hopeful that the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill will lead to a resolution of the Waqf Board's claims over the land.

The protesters also requested him to arrange a direct meeting with the Prime Minister to express their gratitude.

In response, Chandrasekhar, flanked by Bharat Dharma Jana Sena leader Thushar Vellappally, assured them that he would coordinate with the Prime Minister’s office to schedule the meeting.

The people welcomed the BJP leader with loud slogans and applause. BJP leaders Shaun George, P K Krishnadas and several others accompanied him.

While addressing the protesters and 'Munambam Bhoo Samrakshana Samithi' that organised the protest, the former Union Minister stated that their struggle, abandoned by elected representatives, has now gained national attention.

"We now have the opportunity to work toward securing a better future for you. We will continue to stand with you until your revenue rights are restored. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a leader who keeps his promises," he said.

BJP and BDJS workers gave a warm reception to both leaders at the protest venue.

As a token of appreciation, the protest committee presented Chandrasekhar with an image of 'The Last Supper of Christ'.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan alleged that none have said so far the Munambam issue would be resolved with the enactment of Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

Addressing the media here, Satheesan questioned whether passing the Waqf Amendment Bill would actually resolve the issues faced by the people of Munambam. He stated that the protest in Munambam was driven by a misunderstanding.

The party had clearly expressed its stance on the Waqf Bill in Parliament; he said that their position will remain firm.

In Cherai and Munambam villages in Ernakulam district, residents have alleged that the Waqf Board is illegally asserting ownership over their lands and properties, despite having registered deeds and land tax payment receipts.