50 residents of seven-storey building in Thane rescued after electric meter room catches fire

Thane: Around 50 occupants of a seven-storey residential building in Thane city of Maharashtra were rescued after a fire broke out at the electric meter room on its ground floor on Tuesday morning, an official said.

Several other residents rushed out of the building, located in Kasarvadavali area, soon after the blaze erupted around 7.15 am, he said.

"There are 70 flats in the seven-storey building. In the morning, electric meter boxes caught fire and the flames spread to the seventh floor through the duct area," said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the regional disaster management cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

Soon after being alerted, RDMC team members along with the police personnel rescued around 50 occupants of the building, while several others had already rushed out to safety, he said.

The fire was doused after an hour-long operation, he said, adding that the cause of the fire is being probed.