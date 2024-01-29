50 school children escape unhurt after picnic bus rams into vehicle in Thane

Thane, Jan 29 (PTI) At least 50 students of a school escaped unhurt when a private bus they were travelling in rammed into another vehicle in Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday, police said.

The accident occurred at the Bhiwandi bypass road around 5.30 pm when a bus with students from a school in Nashik was heading to an amusement park in Thane city, inspector BR Kumbhar of the Padgha police station said.

The bus rammed into another vehicle and suffered damages, he said.

The students were not injured and were shifted to another bus to continue their trip, the official said.

An offence has been registered against the driver of the vehicle, which was proceeding in front, as he had applied the brakes suddenly, causing the accident, he said. PTI COR ARU