50-year-old doctor found dead at his house in Greater Noida, tenants missing

Noida, Jan 28 (PTI) A 50-year-old doctor was found murdered in a house he had rented out in Greater Noida, while the two tenants living there are absconding, police said on Tuesday.

Dr Dinesh Gaur's body was found soaked in blood in a room of his house in Sanjay Vihar Colony, Kulesara village, on January 26, police said.

Police suspect that a man and a woman who were living on rent in the house murdered the doctor.

The accused woman and man had rented the doctor's house just three days ago and have been absconding since the incident, they added.

"Gaur used to live with his family in Pocket-D, Kundli, Delhi. He also had a house in Sanjay Vihar Colony, Kulesara village, Greater Noida, where he had built a room to rent out. He had made this room his temporary rest area," said Lakshmi Singh, Media In-charge of Noida Police Commissioner.

"On the evening of January 25, Gaur came from Delhi to his house in Kulesara. His son called him on January 26 but did not get any response. When he reached the house late at night, the door of the room was found locked from outside," Singh further said.

Singh added that when the doctor's son opened the door, he found his father lying in a pool of blood followin which he informed the police.

While Gaur's body has been sent for post-mortem, police said that the accused are being tracked using CCTV footage and a search team. PTI COR RHL ARD ARD