50-year-old lawyer dies after falling from fourth floor of Faridabad's court complex

Faridabad, Sep 3 (PTI) A 50-year-old lawyer died after falling from the fourth floor of a court here in Sector 12 on Tuesday, officials said.

The deceased has been identified as Mahesh, they said.

A police team reached the spot and took custody of the body and preserved it in the mortuary of the Badshah Khan Civil Hospital for postmortem, a police spokesperson said.

"We have launched further investigation into the matter. It has not been revealed yet whether Mahesh jumped from the fourth floor of the court or someone pushed him. Further, we are recording statements of the family members," said the spokesperson.

The officer further said that police teams are scanning CCTV footage of the surrounding area.