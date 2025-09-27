50-year-old man arrested for killing brother in Odisha's Kendrapara

Kendrapara, Sep 27 (PTI) A 50-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly killing his brother in Odisha's Kendrapara district during a fight over a trivial matter, police said.

Ranjan Sahoo, a native of Badagabapur village in the Mahakalapada police station area, slit his brother Gagan's throat on September 24, they said.

Gagan died on September 26 while undergoing treatment at the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, they added.

The accused was remanded to judicial custody as a court rejected his bail plea. PTI COR BBM BBM SOM