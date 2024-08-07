50-year old man commits suicide in Buldhana district

Buldhana, Aug 7 (PTI) A 50-year old man, apparently facing financial crisis, allegedly committed suicide at his home in eastern Maharashtra's Buldhana district on Wednesday, police said.

Assistant inspector at Dongaon police station AD Nagare told PTI that the man, Jaganath Vitkare, a resident of Vishvi village under Mehkar taluka, was found hanging at his house in the morning.

The police officer did not elaborate on the possible reason behind the extreme step by Vitkare, saying an investigation was underway.

However, sources said the deceased was facing financial crisis and was in debt.

Police have registered an accidental death case.