50-year-old man dies after hit by bus on Ambala-Chandigarh highway

Ambala, Feb 22 (PTI) A 50-year-old man was killed after a bus hit him while crossing the Ambala-Chandigarh highway here, police said on Sunday.

The deceased, identified as Surendra, a resident of Mangalia village in Haryana, was returning after attending a wedding in Punjab's Dappar on Saturday night when the accident took place.

On the way, his bike ran out of petrol. Surendra was crossing the road to get assistance when he was hit by the luxury bus, whose driver fled with the vehicle after the accident, police said.

A case has been registered against the unidentified bus driver, they added.

Surendra's son Rahul told police that his father had gone to attend a wedding in Togapur village in Punjab. While returning, he rang up his family and said that his bike ran out of petrol and hence, he would reach home late. Since the call, his phone was switched off and the family waited for his return for the entire night.

Police said they received a call from an unknown person informing them that a luxury bus coming from Chandigarh side has hit a man, who was lying injured on the road.

Personnel from Baldev Nagar police outpost rushed to the spot.

They identified the man from the Aadhaar card found in his pocket and informed his family.

They said people could not note down the bus number as the accident spot was shrouded in darkness.

Surendra's post-mortem was conducted at the Civil Hospital in Ambala City on Sunday afternoon and his body handed over to his family, an investigating officer in the case said.