50-year-old man injured in elephant attack in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris

Nilgiris (Tamil Nadu) A 50-year-old man was injured in this mountainous district on Wednesday when a wild elephant attacked him, Forest department officials said.

The injured was identified as Thyagaraja of Aamaikulam near Gudalur.

He was attacked by the wild pachyderm when he was returning after attending an event along with some friends, the officials said.

The others fled the spot. Upon receiving information, Forest officials rushed the injured to a hospital, where he is now under treatment. PTI CORR SA ANE