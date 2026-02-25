50-year-old vehicles to be classified under vintage category: HP Deputy CM

Shimla, Feb 25 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Wednesday said vehicles registered before 1975 would be classified under the vintage category and will not be scrapped.

A Vintage Vehicle Policy has been introduced for registration of vehicles that are 50 years or older, enabling the owners to preserve them, Agnihotri, who also holds the transport portfolio, told mediapersons at a press conference here.

He said the state government has digitised and automated services, including driving licence authentication, vehicle fitness certificates and permits.

The deputy chief minister said the revenue of the transport department has touched Rs 1,000 crore this financial year, with an annual growth rate of 8 per cent. The revenue under the previous BJP government was Rs 500-600 crore, he said.