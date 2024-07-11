50-yr-old milkman shot dead in Haryana's Sonipat

Chandigarh, Jul 11 (PTI) A milkman was shot dead allegedly by three men near Sainipura village on the Gohana-Panipat national highway in Haryana's Sonipat district on Thursday, police said, adding that the attackers were arrested.

The assailants fired around 10 shots at Joginder, said Sonipat Assistant Police Commissioner (crime) Rajpal.

The incident took place when Joginder Singh (50), a resident of Shamdi village, was going on a bike to distribute milk in villages, they said.

Three motorbike-borne assailants stopped him near Sainipura village and following a heated argument, allegedly killed him, police said.

Hours after the murder, police nabbed three assailants who were identified as Aryan, a resident of Shamdi village, Hisar-resident Lokesh, and Kulbir who is from Hansi.

Police suspect that the murder could be the fallout of some old enmity. Joginder's son was an accused in a murder case in 2020, they said.

Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala slammed the BJP government in the state over alleged deteriorating law and order.

In a post citing the Sonipat murder, Surjewala said, "For how long will Haryana live under the shadow of gangsters?.... I don't know how Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and the BJP government can sleep." He also cited the killing of JJP leader and owner of a two-wheeler dealership showroom Ravindra Saini, who was shot dead by unidentified armed assailants in Hansi on Wednesday.

Hansi police Thursday arrested Vikas alias Vicky Nehra, a resident of Rohtak district in connection with the JJP leader's murder. Police produced him before a court in Hansi which granted them four-day police.

Opposition parties have hit out at the Nayab Singh Saini-led BJP government in Haryana on the issue of law and order.

Congress leader and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda told reporters here on Thursday, "It appears as if government does not exist. When we were in power, we had instilled fear among criminals." On Wednesday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini held a review meeting here regarding the law and order situation with senior police officers and directed them to take strict action against criminals.

During the meeting, Saini directed the police to take decisive action against criminals within a week. PTI CHS COR SUN SKY SKY