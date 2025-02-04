500-bed trauma care center to be set up at SCB Medical College, Cuttack

Bhubaneswar, Feb 4 (PTI) A 500-bed trauma care centre will be set up at SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack, an official statement said.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi approved the proposal in this regard on Monday evening.

The trauma care centre, to be set up under 'Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana' (PMSSY) will be crucial in saving a lot of lives as accident victims can be provided with immediate treatment under one roof, said the statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The central government will provide 60 per cent of the funds for the trauma care centre, while the state government will bear the remaining 40 per cent cost, it said.

The chief minister had written a letter to the Union Health Minister J P Nadda in July 2024 to set up the trauma care centre at the SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack.

After the central government's in-principle approval, the state government cleared the project. Now, a detailed project report will be prepared and steps will be taken to establish the trauma care centre, the government said. PTI BBM BBM RG