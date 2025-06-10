500 kg plastic nurdles cleared in TN

Ramanathapuram, Jun 10 (PTI) The Indian Coast Guard on Tuesday coordinated with the local administration here in clearing off about 500 kg of plastic nurdles that was washed ashore from a sunken container ship.

According to a defence release, Indian Coast Guard Station at Mandapam coordinated with the Municipal Commissioner and District Collector of Ramanathapuram to "clear off approximately 500 kg of plastic nurdles which washed ashore along the Dhanushkodi coast from the recently sunken Container Ship MSC Elsa 3 off Kochi." Coast Guard East continues its vigil towards the containers, debris and plastic pellets (nurdles) that were spilled at sea. Clearing the pollutants is of paramount importance towards preservation of marine environment and coastline, it added. PTI SA