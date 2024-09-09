500 sniper rifle bullets seized during traffic check in west Delhi, Special Cell to probe

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) A routine traffic check in west Delhi's Moti Nagar area has led to the seizure of 500 sniper rifle bullets while being transported on a motorcycle, police said on Monday.

A case under relevant provisions of the Arms Act was registered at Moti Nagar police station, a senior official said, adding that the Delhi Police has decided to conduct an investigation by its anti-terror unit Special Cell.

"A police team under Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Surender was on duty at Moti Nagar flyover on Saturday night. They tried to stop a black colour Yahama FZ-16 motorcycle coming from Patel Nagar side. But the rider picked up speed and tried to flee," the officer said.

"The police team gave a chase to the motorcycle. While being chased, the man abandoned the vehicle near a traffic stop and fled," the officer said, adding on checking the vehicle, police found 10 boxes of live cartridges of 7.62 caliber.

The officer further said that the vehicle was stolen from Shastri Park on January 15. The rider was using a fake registration number plate.

"As the number of the live cartridges is big, the matter will be investigated by the Special Cell of Delhi Police," said the officer.

Police said multiple teams have been formed to identify the accused. "We are checking CCTV footage and the route taken by the accused," the officer said.

Another senior police officer said 7.62 caliber cartridges are used in AK-47 rifles, self-loading rifles (SLRs), light machine guns and also for sniper rifles.

"These bullets are very pointed. When fired at someone, it leaves a small entry wound but causes maximum damage while exiting," said the officer.

He said, "Recovery of such bullets is alarming. The accused will be nabbed soon as every bullet has its batch number."