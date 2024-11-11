500 speakers from 15 countries to attend Kerala Literature Festival in January 2025

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) As many as 500 speakers from 15 countries will attend the eighth edition of Kerala Literature Festival (KLF) in Kozhikode, starting January 23, 2025.

Expecting six lakh visitors, the four-day festival will have global participation of speakers from around the world including countries like the UK, the USA, France, Germany, Sri Lanka, Singapore, France, the UAE, Greece, Egypt, Turkey, Israel and Greece.

Organised by DC Kizhakemuri Foundation, it aims to cover a wide array of topics ranging from literature, politics, and art to science and film.

“Each year, we witness not only a growing number of participants but also an increasing global presence, with more countries joining us and sharing their unique literary voices. The international reach of KLF reflects the festival's commitment to fostering cross-cultural exchanges and showcasing the diversity of thought and creativity from around the world.

"The enthusiasm of our attendees has continued to exceed expectations, making KLF a truly global celebration of literature and culture,” said Ravi Deecee, chief facilitator of KLF.

France will be the guest country at the festival this year, promising visitors the opportunity to immerse themselves in the French language, art, and philosophy through a series of events that highlight the deep literary and artistic traditions of the country, enriching the global dialogue.

Award-winning author-poet Perumal Murugan, politician-author Shashi Tharoor, writer and publisher Urvashi Bhutalia, historian Manu S Pillai, and journalist- author Rajdeep Sardesai are among the speakers participating in the festival, touted to be Asia's largest literature festival.

Besides literary dialogues, the festival will also host musical performances by the likes of legendary flutist Hariprasad Chaurasia and more.

The highlight of the festival will be 'Children’s KLF', a dedicated space for young readers.

Supported by leading children’s book publishers and authors, the initiative aims to ignite a love for literature in younger generations through engaging storytelling sessions, workshops, and outreach programs in local schools.

The festival will come to a close on January 26. PTI MG BK BK