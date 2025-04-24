500 tourists from Maharashtra return from Kashmir

Mumbai, Apr 24 (PTI) About 500 tourists from Maharashtra have returned to the state in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, officials said on Thursday evening, adding that another 232 tourists would arrive by a special flight on Friday.

Six tourists from Maharashtra were among the 26 persons killed in Tuesday's attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

A statement from the Chief Minister's Office here said the state government had arranged a special flight each of IndiGo and Air India. As many as 184 tourists have arrived in Mumbai, it said while not giving details of how other tourists returned.

Another 232 tourists will be brought back by a special flight on Friday, it said.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had asked disaster management minister Girish Mahajan to go to Kashmir after the incident.

The CM reviewed the situation with Mahajan on Thursday, the statement said. If more flights were needed to bring back the remaining tourists, the state government will bear the expenses, Fadnavis was quoted as saying.

When Mahajan met injured tourists from Maharashtra who were undergoing treatment at the Army hospital in Srinagar, Fadnavis interacted with some of them through video call, and also thanked the doctors treating them.

The state government was receiving requests from all over Maharashtra seeking accommodation for the tourists stranded in Kashmir, the CMO said, adding that the arrangement of stay was made for 14 tourists from Amravati at Kalika Dham, Jammu.

Some tourists have left for Delhi from Jammu, and arrangements are being made for them in the national capital, it said.

The special flight coming from Srinagar on Friday will carry tourists from Akola and Amravati.

The first batch of 65 tourists from Maharashtra landed in Mumbai early on Thursday as part of evacuation efforts launched by the Shiv Sena led by deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who flew to Srinagar on Wednesday evening to expedite the process of bringing back tourists.

Minister Mahajan, who visited 10 to 15 hotels in Srinagar where tourists from Maharashtra were staying, said many of them have return tickets, but want to advance their travel.

"Most of them wish to cut their trip short due to the fear caused by the terror attack. But I request them not to be in a hurry. The situation is under control, and security forces are present," he said.

"Those with return tickets for coming days should not panic. So many flights cannot be arranged immediately," Mahajan said.

"There is also an issue with phone connectivity in some areas, and we are trying to sort that out as well," the minister added.

Asked about the high air fare, he said last-minute tickets are expensive as it is the peak tourist season.

"The Maharashtra government is covering the cost of tickets for those who need to return urgently," he said.

"Many tourists are in Kashmir with their families and small children. Their relatives are naturally concerned. I met a group of 28 people who have tickets for Friday but wish to leave today; it is simply not possible," said Mahajan.

Those who travelled by road were being prioritised for return, he said adding that the Maharashtra government was also in talks with the railway ministry to arrange special trains or additional coaches. PTI MR PR ND GK KRK