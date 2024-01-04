500 women elected to local bodies will visit new Parliament building Friday

New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) About 500 women who have been elected to urban and rural local bodies recently will visit the new Parliament building on Friday, NCW chief Rekha Sharma has said.

Advertisment

She said these women would also meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and some politicians.

"For the first time such an event is being hosted in which about 500 women elected to urban and rural local bodies will be coming to Parliament," the NCW chairperson said at a media briefing on Thursday.

Sharma said the event aims to ensure political empowerment of these women.

At the Parliament building, Sharma said, they will participate in three sessions on legal framework, gender sensitive governance, and GIS rural planning.

Referring to the passage of the women reservation bill, she said this training will be useful to the women. PTI UZM SMN