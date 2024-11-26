500 years of deeply embedded 'sanskar' preventing many from seeing India's 'pran shakti': RSS chief

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) India has its own ‘pran shakti’ but it is not visible to many due to 500 years of ‘sanskar’ deeply embedded in their consciousness, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Tuesday.

Addressing an event here, he said it is the ‘pran shakti’ of India which makes it “rush” to extend its help if there is a crisis in any part of the world, without considering whether the country, facing such a situation, is hostile or friendly.

“India also has a 'pran shakti' which is in front of our eyes but it is not visible because 500 years of ‘sanskar’ is deeply embedded in us,” he said as he exhorted people to follow the Indian spiritual practices to realise their ‘pran shakti’ and that of the country.

India's 'pran shakti' "appears in the common man and in small things. It appeared surprisingly on January 22,” he said in a veiled reference to the Ram temple consecration in Ayodhya that took place on January 22 this year.

The event was organised on the premises of the Delhi University to launch a book ‘Banayein Jivan Pranvaan’, authored by a senior RSS functionary Mukul Kanitkar.

According to the organiser of the event, the book takes the readers on a journey to unravel the scientific and philosophical underpinnings of Bharatiya traditions. It highlights the profound interconnectedness of life, thought and action, emphasizing the significance of understanding "pran" — the life force that forms the foundation of all physical, mental and emotional phenomena.

Appreciating the book's publication, Bhagwat said there is no conflict between spirituality and science.

“Know and then believe…There is no place for blind faith”, he added. PTI PK AS AS