5,000 chickens burnt in fire in Himachal's Hamirpur

Hamirpur (HP), Dec 28 (PTI) About 5,000 chickens kept in a poultry farm here were burnt in a fire that broke out on Wednesday night, officials said on Thursday.

The incident occurred late at night and the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. There were about 12,000 chickens on the farm, they said.

The poultry farm's owner Jagtar Singh claimed that he suffered losses in lakhs.

Batan Singh, in-charge of the Bijhri fire station, said that about 5,000 small and big chickens were burnt in the fire while the property of the farm has also been damaged.

Police have registered a case and further investigation is on, officials said.

