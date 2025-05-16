5,000 join Tiranga rally led by Andhra CM Naidu to celebrate Operation Sindoor

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh), May 16 (PTI) A Tiranga rally celebrating Operation Sindoor kicked off on Friday evening here, drawing over 5,000 participants.

The rally was led by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and other leaders.

The rally began at around 6 pm from the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium and proceeded to Benz Circle.

Enthusiastic chants of patriotism filled the air along Bandar Road as hundreds of students and citizens carried a 500-meter-long Indian flag.

“Tiranga rallies reflect our unity and citizens’ gratitude toward soldiers,” a TDP leader told PTI.

Participants waved flags, creating a patriotic atmosphere along the main streets.

Naidu, accompanied by Kalyan, BJP state president D Purandeshwari, and other leaders, walked as part of the rally from IGMC Stadium to Benz Circle.

Indian flags were distributed to nearly 5,000 students and participants amid patriotic songs aimed at inspiring national unity and integrity.

Naidu hailed the people's spirit, saying that the rally across all 175 constituencies of the southern state from May 16 to 18 reflects a patriotic revolution.

He said the yatra embodies collective strength and national pride, symbolising unity in honouring the armed forces and celebrating democratic values through public participation.

Naidu saluted the Indian defence forces, calling them the pride of the nation. He praised their courage in guarding the country day and night, without rest.

"Our armed forces are our strength. Their valour is unmatched. We live in peace because they guard us tirelessly, come what may," Naidu said.

Referring to the Indian flag, Naidu reminded the audience that its designer, Pingali Venkayya, hailed from the state and that the flag carries India's soul and identity across the world.

He recalled the Pahalgam terror attack, describing the brutal killings carried out "in the name of religion" as a "violation of peace and a blow to the nation’s conscience." Condemning the attack, he highlighted the widespread anguish and public outrage, and emphasised the need to send a clear warning to those threatening India’s unity.

Naidu noted that while the nation is in mourning, a new ferocity against terrorism has emerged, driven by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decisive leadership.

He highlighted Operation Sindoor, launched by the central government, saying it ensures that no terrorist who targets women and families will be spared. The operation, he said, reflects a bold and protective resolve.

Naidu stated that India does not seek war, but views terrorism as a "global enemy"—one that only India, under PM Modi, is confronting head-on.

He said the tri-services—the Army, Navy, and Air Force—have acted decisively to protect India’s dignity and will not allow terrorists to even cast a glance at the country.

He paid tribute to Murali Naik, a soldier martyred during Operation Sindoor, calling his sacrifice supreme.

"Martyrs like him are the eternal flame that inspires India to rise above fear," he said.

With PM Modi's resolve, Naidu asserted, no terrorist, wherever they may be hiding, will be spared. "India shall remain fearless and ever victorious," he added.