5,000 posts of para fitters, multipurpose workers created in Jal Shakti dept: Himachal deputy CM

Shimla, Aug 27 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Wednesday said 5,000 posts of para fitters, para pump operators and multipurpose workers have been created in the Jal Shakti Department, out of which 2,500 posts have been filled.

Replying to a question from Reena Kashyap (BJP) in the state Assembly, Agnihotri said that during the BJP government, 5,000 posts were filled and in some areas, 1,500 posts were filled while no posts were filled in some other areas.

The government was rationalising the process to fill the gaps. During the past three years, it was assured that under the policy of the department, 312 para fitters, 769 para pump operators and 1,469 multipurpose workers would be recruited, he said, adding that no post of Jal Rakshak was created.

He informed that 176 para fitters, 428 pump operators and 752 multipurpose workers are already working and being paid the honorarium according to the policy of the government and service conditions are applicable in respect of these employees.

Replying to another question of Vipin Singh Parmar (BJP) regarding the cases handled by the advocate general (AG), additional AG and deputy AG and the outcome of these cases, Agnihotri said that there was a flaw in the question and the period for which the information has been sought has not been mentioned.

Parmar said that it was a "postponed question" of the last session and said the government had said that 'information is being collected' and asked whether the reply would be given during the ongoing monsoon season.

The deputy CM said that information has been sought from various departments and the office of the AG and extensive and complete information would be provided in the next session.

Replying to another question from Lokender Kumar, Sudhir Sharma and Rakesh Jamwal (all BJP) regarding the jobs given by the government, Agnihotri said that the information was very detailed and being collected.

Sudhir Sharma said that when the question was asked on December 12, 2024, the reply was that 34,000 jobs had been given but the information provided during the ongoing session the reply to the question was that 23,000 jobs had been given.

The deputy CM said that the information being asked for now pertains to all the jobs given by the government and it would take time.

Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh informed in reply to a question by Sanjay Rattan (Congress) that the matter regarding increasing the income limit for below poverty line (BPL) in urban areas would be taken up with the Centre.

Ashish Butail (Congress) pleaded that living in urban areas was more expensive and the income limit should be higher. PTI BPL KSS KSS