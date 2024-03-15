5,000 primary schools shut by previous BJP govt in Jharkhand: CM

Jamshedpur, Mar 15 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren on Friday said approximately 5,000 primary schools in rural areas of the state were closed by the previous BJP government.

He emphasised that this action deprived children from poor adivasi, dalit, and backward sections of society of basic education.

Speaking after laying the foundation of a degree college in Potka block of East Singhbhum district, Soren criticised the lack of attention towards education by the previous government.

"BJP's double-engine government did not pay attention towards education sector but rather they closed down 5,000 primary schools in rural areas of the state to deprive children of adivasis, dalits and backward section of the society of basic education," he said.

He highlighted the rich mineral reserves in Potka block, including gold and uranium, but lamented the failure to achieve expected development in the region over the past 24 years.

"Jharkhand is a rich state with abundance of minerals reserves including gold, copper, iron-ore, uranium and coal but the adivasis of these areas are living below poverty line," he said.

The chief minister criticised the previous BJP government for allegedly attempting to destabilise the popularly elected government since his tenure began in 2019.

However, he praised his own government's focus on developing basic infrastructure over the past four years, despite the challenges posed by the global pandemic.

Soren emphasised the importance of education in achieving development and outlined his government's commitment to promoting education, enhancing scholarships, and ensuring access to higher education for all students.

He also highlighted efforts to transform government-run schools into excellent and smart model schools to provide quality education.

"We have been promoting education and ensured that no one should be deprived of higher education owing to want of money," Soren said.

Additionally, Soren announced plans to provide state-sponsored housing to nine lakh homeless adivasi families under the Abua Awas scheme within the next three months.

During the day, he inaugurated three projects and laid the foundation for 100 development projects worth over Rs 119.19 crore.

Later, Soren visited his ancestral home at Jhilinggora village under Gamariah block of Seraikela-Kharswan to participate in the famous Baha festival.

Soren also inaugurated a 'Jaherthan' (tribals' place of worship) at Kulludih in the district and prayed for the welfare and prosperity of the state.

Addressing a gathering, Soren said his government has taken initiatives to preserve, renovate and develop all places of worship in the state. PTI BS MNB