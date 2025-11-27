5,000 sal trees face axe threat due to borer infestation in MP

Dindori (MP), Nov 27 (PTI) Large-scale infestation of borer insects has threatened the existence of about 5,000 sal trees spread across four forest ranges in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori district along the Chhattisgarh border, with the authorities now planning to cut them.

The sal tree is native to India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Tibet and the Himalayan regions.

Tropical Forest Research Institute (TFRI) acting director Dr Neelu Singh told PTI over phone, "Our team visited Dindori recently. The report is being finalised before it is sent forward." "This certainly is a borer infection. We have research experience in the subject and work on it. The symptom is there - like dying of trees. Such attacks occur periodically. This kind of infestation was recorded 18 to 19 years ago in MP. This is a cycle, and cutting (tree chopping) is the only solution till date after taking into account its severity," she added.

Officials said that under the 'coupe felling' system, sal trees have been identified in the East Karanjia, South Karanjia, Bajai and South Samnapur forest ranges of the Gadasarai subdivision. These ranges lie around the origin point of the Narmada river and the sacred town of Amarkantak.

They said coupe felling is carried out every year in designated forest areas to determine which trees are fit for cutting. Dead, dry and severely-infested or damaged trees are marked, and felling begins only after approval from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Dindori Sub-Divisional Forest Officer (SDO) Surendra Singh Jatav told PTI Videos, "This is not new. We always carry out coupe felling. We prioritise sal trees because borer infestation persists in these ranges." "We surveyed the area and identified about 5,000 trees. They are now being cut," he said.

When asked if sal trees in these ranges were drying up due to borer infestation, Jatav said the marked trees fall under the same category.

Around 30 years ago, borers had severely affected sal trees in the region, forcing the department to cut thousands of them, he said.

The impact of that outbreak is still visible in the area, he added.

Borer is a species of caterpillar whose breeding cycle lasts 15 days. It lays 300 to 500 eggs at a time. The insect attacks trees after the monsoon and remains inside them for life, hollowing even a healthy green tree within days. Felling is carried out to fully control the infestation.

Jatav said a TFRI team from Jabalpur recently inspected the infestation and its report is awaited.

At the Karanjia range checkpost, forest guard Jayaprakash Pathak told PTI Videos that a large number of sal trees have been infested and become hollow.

He said, "Sawdust is falling from these trees. They are drying up. In my area alone, more than 50 trees along the roadside have dried up. The number inside the forest is even higher." Local resident Dalsingh Marko said, "There is a threat of forest destruction. These forests give Amarkantak its beauty. Sal borers have caused major damage. A big crisis is looming. If the forests vanish, what will remain? The government must act immediately." Sal trees grow from the Himalayan foothills up to 3,000-4,000 feet, with a height of up to around 28 metres and a girth of up to 25 feet. The species can live for more than 1,000 years. PTI LAL NP