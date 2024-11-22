5,000 veterans throng mega event as Army celebrates 77th anniversary of Poonch Link-Up Day

Poonch, Nov 22 (PTI) Around 5,000 veterans took part in a mega event here on Friday as the Army celebrated the 77th anniversary of the historic military link-up of Poonch, a border district, with the rest of the country.

Poonch Link-Up Day is a major historical event in the annals of Jammu and Kashmir. This day commemorates the successful military operation in 1948 during which the Indian Army linked up with the besieged Poonch after months of isolation during the first Indo-Pak war.

“Today we come together to honour the courage, resilience and unbreakable bond that the Awam and the Indian Army have shared over the past 77 years,” said General Officer Commanding (GoC), 16 Corps, Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva, while reflecting on this shared legacy of a historic milestone.

The GoC, who visited Poonch and led the event, maintained that it was a unique chapter in military history. He highlighted that the siege of Poonch was unparalleled in the annals of military warfare. It stood out for the resilience demonstrated and the remarkable fact that no territory exchanged hands — a testament to the unwavering resolve of both the Indian Army and the people of Poonch.

November 22 marks the 77th anniversary of the historic military link-up of Poonch with the rest of the country. On this day in 1948, the Indian Army, under the revered Brigadier Pritam Singh, successfully ended a grueling 15-month siege of the border town of Poonch. Despite facing hunger, disease and relentless attempts by the Pakistani Army to overrun the town, the indomitable spirit of the Poonch residents and the Indian Army prevailed.

"For the people of Poonch and the Indian Army, Poonch Link-Up Day is more than a commemoration — it is a celebration of a living, breathing relationship," said a Defence spokesperson. The district had been abuzz with activity for the past month, culminating in a series of vibrant events that reflected the festive spirit of the community, he said.

The celebrations were marked by enthusiastic participation in sports such as football, cricket, hockey and volleyball. The villages competed passionately, showcasing remarkable talent and resilience.

"City FC, Shahpur Cricket Club, Shyam Lal Hockey Club and Shaheed Manjeet Singh Club emerged as champions. Taekwondo, a relatively uncommon sport, also witnessed performances worthy of national attention. A bike rally was also flagged off on the occasion," the spokesperson added.

Lieutenant General Sachdeva interacted with the winners, lauding their determination and sportsmanship. In addition to sports, cultural events highlighted the district’s rich heritage, featuring traditional folk songs, dances and poetry unique to Poonch, underscoring the unity and shared history of the region.

The Talent Hunt provided a platform for the young performers to shine. Nazir, a visually impaired poet from Mendhar, expressed his gratitude, saying, “Performing in front of such a large audience is a dream come true. I am thankful to the Army for giving us this opportunity.” The GoC of 25 Infantry Division emphasized the importance of such events in fostering unity, stating “this is more than a contest; it is a celebration of our shared dreams and strength in unity”.

An ex-servicemen’s rally was a key highlight of the celebrations, with over 5,000 veterans in attendance.

The local Army unit worked tirelessly for over six months to resolve pension anomalies, disbursing arrears of nearly Rs 26 lakh. "New CSD and ECHS cards, educational scholarships, marriage grants and mobility equipment for disabled veterans were also distributed, thanks to partnerships with organizations like the War Wounded Foundation," the spokesperson said.

Lieutenant General Sachdeva said, “These veterans served their time in the Army. Now it’s our turn to serve them.” The rally, held at the historic Pritam Stadium, was a testament to the enduring commitment of the Indian Army to its veterans. PTI AB AS AS