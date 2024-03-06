5,000 women in Haryana to be given drone training: Khattar

Chandigarh, Mar 6 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said that 5,000 women in the state will be given drone training, mainly for use in agriculture sector.

In the first phase, 500 self-help groups have been selected and drone training will be given to 10 women in each group, he said.

Addressing a 'Lakhpati Didi' sammelan in Karnal, Khattar said that under this programme, 102 women have been given drone training and work has also been provided in various departments.

The chief minister said being an agrarian state, there is a great need for drones for the farmers here.

The farmers apply urea in their fields manually. There is now a great demand for drone-based spraying of nano urea, liquid urea. The women will do this work now. 5,000 drones will also be provided and the livelihood of women within the villages will increase, he said.

Not only that, the departments also need drones for traffic management, mining and surveying unauthorised colonies, and now our Lakhpati Didi will operate these drones, Khattar said.

Addressing the state-level programme, Khattar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made several schemes for the welfare of women which have never been thought of before.

He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for the 'Lakhpati Didi' scheme.

According to an official statement, Khattar said that a target of making three lakh Lakhpati Didis in Haryana has been set.

Notably, the 'Lakhpati Didi' programme aims to catalyse economic empowerment and financial independence among the women in rural areas, he added.

"When our women become 'Lakhpati Didi', they will support the entire family as a mother, sister and wife," Khattar said.

The chief minister said that women have courage and dedication, and women are also the support of the family and when they progress the entire family progresses.

An educated and empowered woman works to strengthen three generations, he added.

Khattar said that today in Haryana, about 55,000 self-help groups have been formed, in which about six lakh women are associated.

These groups produce goods and earn their livelihood. But to sell these products, market access is necessary and so it has been announced that 'Sanjha Bazaar' will be established in every city and town, where self-help groups can sell their products, he said.

The chief minister said this announcement was made in the state budget speech on February 23 and 24, adding the inauguration of the 'Sanjha Bazaar' was also done in Karnal.

The 'Sanjha Bazaar' has also been set up in Fatehabad which will also be inaugurated soon. Not only that, the government shops are also being allocated to women and self-help groups on priority at bus stands to sell goods, he said.

Khattar said the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' campaign run by the state government has shown positive results in the last over nine years.

The girls are shining bright in every field like education, sports, science and medicine, he added.

Khattar said a safe environment is being provided to women in the state.

We have opened 32 women's police stations in the state, he said. PTI SUN AS AS