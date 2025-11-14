50,000-acre land bank ready for industries, projects in Andhra: CM Naidu

Visakhapatnam, Nov 14 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said the state government has set up a 50,000-acre land bank for industries and projects, aimed at attracting investments and driving economic growth.

He made the announcement during the 30th CII Partnership Summit.

Speaking at the plenary session, Naidu called on both local and international industrialists to collaborate for the welfare of humanity.

“We have readied a land bank of 50,000 acres in Andhra Pradesh for setting up industries and projects,” Naidu said.

The CM expressed his pleasure at the attendance of delegates from Armenia, Saudi Arabia, Russia, the UK, Australia, Germany, Sri Lanka, Japan, Canada, and other countries.

He highlighted that India enjoys a stable government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

Naidu emphasised that investments, innovation, and partnerships are key to development, adding that events like the CII Partnership Summit should focus not only on investments but also on networking, brainstorming, and collaborations.

He also underscored Andhra Pradesh’s leadership in organic farming and its significant tourism potential.

“We are number one in organic farming, and there are multiple investment opportunities in tourism,” Naidu said, pointing to the state’s expansive coastline and attractions like Gandikota, Araku, and other geographical sites as prime locations for tourism-related investments.

Naidu also noted the launch of experience centres to promote local cultures and handicrafts, among other initiatives.

He noted that Araku coffee, an organic product, has become a global brand and that Andhra Pradesh leads in aquaculture and organic farming.

Additionally, Naidu said the state is open to partnerships with companies in the fields of rare earths, minerals, and emerging technologies.