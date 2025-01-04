50,000 cows being slaughtered daily in UP, govt silent: BJP MLA Kishore Gujar

Ghaziabad, Jan 4 (PTI) Bhartiya Janata Party MLA from Loni Nand Kishore Gujar on Saturday alleged that under the Yogi Adityanath government around 50,000 cows were being slaughtered daily in the state.

"Under our government, 50,000 cows are being slaughtered every day. These officers are eating into the money meant for the welfare of cows. This means there is loot everywhere. The matter must reach the chief minister and the head of all these people is the chief secretary," Gujar told reporters here.

The Loni lawmaker said the MLAs' pleas are being ignored and wondered whether it was being done at the behest of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

He also referred to a video that emerged two days ago, showing two head constables getting caught extorting money in Loni.

"If action is taken against these corrupt officials, the BJP could win as many as 375 seats (of the total 403) in the next assembly elections," he claimed.

Otherwise, he warned, several of the party candidates may lose their deposits.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav shared a portion of the MLA's on X and said the public was getting shortchanged because of the infight in the BJP.

"The officers are baking their bread in the fire of this friction. The reason for this fight is the earnings from corruption, which everyone wants to monopolise," the former UP chief minister said. PTI COR CDN VN VN