50,000 locally grown tulips to bloom in Delhi this spring; to reduce reliance on imports: Officials

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) Delhi will be adorned with 50,000 locally-grown tulips this spring, in what has been described as a step towards reducing dependence on imports while enhancing the capital's appeal for residents and tourists alike, officials said.

The initiative marks a step towards fulfilling Lt Governor VK Saxena's vision to grow tulips locally, the Lok Niwas (L-G office) said in a post on X.

"This spring, Delhi blossoms with 50,000 locally grown tulips, marking a significant step towards fulfilling the vision of L-G… reducing our dependence on imports and enhancing the city's aesthetic appeal for tourists," the post read.

Out of the 50,000 indigenous tulip bulbs, 29,000 have been developed at the propagation chamber created at Lodhi Garden by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), on the instruction of L-G Saxena in 2022, officials said.

The remaining nearly 21,000 tulip bulbs have been developed by the Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology (IHBT-CSIR) at Palampur in Himachal Pradesh after they were harvested by the NDMC in Delhi during previous years, they added.

Calling it a proud moment for Delhi and its people, officials said it highlighted a broader push to strengthen local cultivation and beautify public spaces across the capital.

According to officials, the NDMC has a long legacy of planting tulips in areas under its charge. This year, the authorities have planned to import 5.17 lakhs tulip bulbs, with 3.25 lakh of these to be planted in NDMC areas while 1.92 lakh will be endowed for DDA areas. PTI VBH VBH ARB ARB