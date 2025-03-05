50,000 more government jobs to be given to youth: Punjab CM

Chandigarh, Mar 5 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said his government will soon provide 50,000 more jobs to the youth.

He said the state government has already given 51,000 jobs in various government departments.

Mann was addressing an event where he handed over appointment letters to 763 newly appointed government employees.

The state government has given 51,655 jobs to the youth in the state during the last three years, he said.

"Today is a red letter day for these youth who have got jobs in the cooperation, health and family welfare and higher education and languages departments," he added.

The state government has crossed the figure of giving 51,000 government jobs in a transparent manner to the youth, he said, adding that very soon these the figures will cross one lakh government jobs.

He further said the state government is trying its best to ensure that maximum youth get jobs so that they do not fall prey to the social menaces.

Unemployment is the root cause of several social problems due to which the state government is focusing on eradicating this malady, the CM said.

He said a foolproof mechanism has been adopted for the entire recruitment process due to which not even a single appointment out of these nearly 51,000 jobs have been challenged so far in any court.

It is a proud moment for the government of Punjab that these youths have been given government jobs completely on the basis of merit, he noted.

"It is a momentous occasion when these youths are becoming part of the family of the Punjab government," he said, expressing hope that they will become an active partner in the socio-economic development of the state by joining the respective departments.

Mann said for the first time in the history of the state, any government has given a record number of more than 51,000 jobs to the youth in 36 months of coming into power.

All the jobs have been given completely on the basis of merit, he added.

The state government is ensuring that no one from the state migrates abroad, said Mann, adding that due to strenuous efforts of the state government, reverse migration is already being witnessed and youth are returning from abroad to serve here. PTI CHS OZ OZ