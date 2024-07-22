50,000 new recruitment in days to come, says Haryana Chief Minister

Chandigarh, Jul 22 (PTI) With Haryana going to polls later this year, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday said that 50,000 new recruitments will be done in the days to come.

Saini also said the state government has taken several steps for the benefit of the poor.

He said government jobs during the BJP-led government have been given purely on merit basis and added 50,000 more recruitment will be done in the days to come.

Saini recalled how corruption and favouritism allegedly prevailed when government jobs were given during the Congress regime.

The chief minister was speaking at an event in district Karnal, according to an official statement.

Criticising the opposition, Saini stated that the Congress when they were in power had promised to provide 100-square yard plots to the poor but failed to give the plot papers and the possession.

In contrast, Saini said his government has so far given possession and papers for plots to 20,000 individuals, and those who have left will also given plots.

He also said under the Mukhya Mantri Shehri Awas Yojna, 30-square-yard plots are being allocated to the poor in cities, with 15,000 people already receiving plots in 14 cities.

Saini said the state government has provided free travel up to 1,000 km per year in state transport buses for 84 lakh people from 23 lakh families with an annual income of less than Rs 1 lakh.

Taking a dig at the Congress and AAP, the chief minister stated that those with questionable records are the ones seeking account from others.

He also remarked that both the Congress and the AAP are trying to deceive the public and said while they criticise each other in public they are hand-in-glove behind the curtains.

Both Congress and AAP, which fought the Lok Sabha polls in Haryana as allies, have said they are preparing to fight all the 90 Assembly seats on their own.

Saini hit out at the Congress for spreading misinformation.

He recalled how a Congress leader had warned that if Narendra Modi became Prime Minister for the third term, the Constitution would be in danger.

However, he pointed out that Modi has governed the country in accordance with the Constitution for the past 10 years, while the Congress forgets the Constitution when in power. PTI SUN NB